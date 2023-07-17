Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,783 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

