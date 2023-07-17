Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $61.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

