Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 6,902 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $136.43 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

