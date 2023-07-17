Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE UDR opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

