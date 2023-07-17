Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,360 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.98 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

