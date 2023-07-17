Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $154.56 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

