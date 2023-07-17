Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.