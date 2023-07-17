Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 237 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

