Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 672 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

