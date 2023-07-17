Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ opened at $62.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

