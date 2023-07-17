Ballentine Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

