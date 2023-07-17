Ballentine Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Workday stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $230.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

