Ballentine Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBNY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ABB by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ABB by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

