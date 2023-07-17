Ballentine Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $112.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.