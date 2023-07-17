Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

HD stock opened at $316.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.22. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

