Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

