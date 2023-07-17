Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

