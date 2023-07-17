Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

