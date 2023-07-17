Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $316,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

