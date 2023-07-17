Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000.

OMFL opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

