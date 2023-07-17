Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $328.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.55. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

