Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

