Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

