Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $385.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

