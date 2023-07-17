Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.91 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.