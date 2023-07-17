Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 12,350 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

