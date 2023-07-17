Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORA opened at $83.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

