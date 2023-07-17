Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $187.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $128.06 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.