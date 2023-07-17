Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,063 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,209.3% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 98,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.