Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $195,343,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $56,554,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

BKR opened at $34.35 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

