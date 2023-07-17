Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Down 1.0 %

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

