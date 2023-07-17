Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 4.2 %

MRO stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.