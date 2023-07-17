Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of DG opened at $163.16 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.