Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 407 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

