Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

