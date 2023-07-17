Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

TR opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

