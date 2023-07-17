Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

