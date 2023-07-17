Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $308,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

