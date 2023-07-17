Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $445.45 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.20 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

