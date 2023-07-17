Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Position Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLCO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.