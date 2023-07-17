Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

