Bensler LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average is $302.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

