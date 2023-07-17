Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NVDA opened at $454.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.