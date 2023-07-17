Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

