Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 540,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

