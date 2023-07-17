Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,139 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.84 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.