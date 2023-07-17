Caprock Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.