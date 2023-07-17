Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 649 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $348.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

