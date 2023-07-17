Caprock Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

