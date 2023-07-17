Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

